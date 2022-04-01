Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,450 ($18.99). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

ANTO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,340 ($17.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,500 ($19.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,432.22 ($18.76).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,673 ($21.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,489.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.42. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.83). The stock has a market cap of £16.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

