Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE:AON opened at $325.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AON has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $331.11.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that AON will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

