Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 396,109 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 326,301 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

