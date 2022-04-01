Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 4.6%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.29 and last traded at $63.51. Approximately 6,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 488,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Get Appian alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 448,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,005,724 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,510,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP lifted its holdings in Appian by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after buying an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.