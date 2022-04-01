Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $31,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after buying an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.23.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

