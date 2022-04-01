AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

