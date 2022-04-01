APY.Finance (APY) Hits Market Cap of $8.38 Million

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $8.38 million and $233,852.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.65 or 0.07427605 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,267.40 or 1.00113804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00055022 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,753,079 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

