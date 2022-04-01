Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 11,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,043. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.