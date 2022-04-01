ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $80.50 on Friday. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.
About ArcBest (Get Rating)
ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.
