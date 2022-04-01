ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $80.50 on Friday. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

