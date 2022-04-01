Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 283.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

