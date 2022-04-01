Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 0.7% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after acquiring an additional 226,883 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $66,937,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.