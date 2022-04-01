Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,459. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -141.04 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Equity Commonwealth Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.