Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,326 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.63. 21,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.17 and its 200-day moving average is $163.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

