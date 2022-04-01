Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 323,575 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 3,094,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.
