Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ARCC opened at $20.95 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.