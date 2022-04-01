ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 17,213 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

