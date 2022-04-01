ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.18. 146,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,048. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.23 and a one year high of $86.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.