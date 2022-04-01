ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NiSource by 50.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,115,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 114,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,404. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

