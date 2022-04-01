ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

IYR traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.36. 606,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,392,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

