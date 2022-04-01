ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,369. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

