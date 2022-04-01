Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.51 on Friday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

