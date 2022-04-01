Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $40.88 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

