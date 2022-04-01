ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,263 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,993,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 886,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,898,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,385,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 871.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 1,080,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

