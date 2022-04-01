ARK Investment Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

