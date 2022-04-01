ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

