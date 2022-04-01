ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 294 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after buying an additional 110,039 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after buying an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,495,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

HubSpot stock opened at $474.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -284.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.88 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.