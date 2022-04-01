ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,870,246 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,681,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,870,246 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Conformis worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFMS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 54.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conformis stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Conformis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

