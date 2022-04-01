ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 24,187 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $24,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $248.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.67. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.60 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

