ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $138.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

