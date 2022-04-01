Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

