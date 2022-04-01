Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Up 8.2%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $49.78. 12,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 729,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

