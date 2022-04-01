Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 40,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $15,461,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

