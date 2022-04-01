Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a C$0.40 target price on the stock.
ASND stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.76.
About Ascendant Resources (Get Rating)
