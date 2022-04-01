Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a C$0.40 target price on the stock.

ASND stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.76.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

