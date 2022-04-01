ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 24.6% in March

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

NYSE ASX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 568,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

