Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of ASB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.64. 25,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Associated Banc by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.