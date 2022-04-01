Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.33

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $185.33 and last traded at $185.11, with a volume of 3774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.83.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,498,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

