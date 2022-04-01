AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,151,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ASTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

