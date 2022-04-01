Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Buys $104,880.00 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 356,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.30.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 446,781 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 254,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 268.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 176,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 173,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.