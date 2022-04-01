Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of ATKR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.39. Atkore has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.