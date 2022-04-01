Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT Lowered to SEK 635

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATLKY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 486 to SEK 489 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.11.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 66,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,921. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

