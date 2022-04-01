ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $39.25 on Thursday. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $615.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $187.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

