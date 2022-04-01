AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,519 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,039,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,657,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

