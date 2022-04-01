AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 1,721,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,856,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

