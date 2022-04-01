Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1469321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25.
About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)
