Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1469321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25.

About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

