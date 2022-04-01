Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 913,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,503,734 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.14.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $859.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,935 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.