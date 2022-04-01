Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.57 ($90.74).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NDA stock opened at €108.45 ($119.18) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.06. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €62.20 ($68.35) and a 12 month high of €116.85 ($128.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

