Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $25.85 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $96.71 or 0.00208968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $25.85 billion and $1.95 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00029903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.66 or 0.00422796 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 267,345,960 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

