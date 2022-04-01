Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 28th total of 460,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.65. Avalon GloboCare has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

