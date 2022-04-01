Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hyliion by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hyliion by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYLN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of HYLN opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

