Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 223,838 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 416.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,030,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,241,025. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

